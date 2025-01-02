Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 2, 2025: Rupee dents FPI dollar returns in 2024

Hello User
02 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Rupee dents FPI dollar returns in 2024

  • In 2024, the weaker rupee has diminished dollar returns for foreign portfolio investors, with the BSE Dollex 30 yielding only 5%. Despite RBI support, concerns remain over sustained FPI outflows, as US bond yields stay elevated, leading to cautious investment strategies.
Read the full story here

