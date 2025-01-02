Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 2, 2025: Mint Primer | Happy New Year: How stocks may swing in 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 2, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 2, 2025: With white goods sales likely to remain strong along with support from the government through PLI schemes, experts are betting big on India’s electronics manufacturing services sector. (Photo: HT)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer | Happy New Year: How stocks may swing in 2025

  • Return expectations moderated for 2024 due to the statistical effect of a high base, but mid-high single-digit returns are likely to be the norm for the blue-chip index here on, according to experts.
Read the full story here

