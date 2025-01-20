Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 20, 2025: Q3 results today: Zomato, Paytm, L&T Finance and IDBI Bank are among 37 companies to declare earnings on January 20

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Q3 results today: Zomato, Paytm, L&T Finance and IDBI Bank are among 37 companies to declare earnings on January 20
- On January 20, major companies, including Zomato, Paytm, and IDBI Bank, will announce their Q3 results. This week, around 250 companies are scheduled to report earnings for the previous quarter.
Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Donald Trump's wife Melania launches her own rival cryptocurrency — tanking the price of her husband's coin
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets With Bertie: Loan no longer a four-letter word
- Bertie explores the implications of rising household debt in India, now at 43% of GDP, with a significant portion for consumption. He questions the sustainability of this trend and its impact on financial stability, particularly for lower-income households.