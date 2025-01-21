Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 21, 2025: Bitcoin soars above $109,000 to hit fresh record-high over pumped-up crypto bets ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:13 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 21, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Bitcoin price today: The original cryptocurrency hit a fresh record high of $109,241 on January 20, ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th US President.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 02:13 AM IST Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Bitcoin soars above $109,000 to hit fresh record-high over pumped-up crypto bets ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration

  • Bitcoin price today: Since Trump's electoral victory, Bitcoin has surged in price, topping $100,000 for the first time last month before briefly sliding down to about $90,000
Read the full story here

21 Jan 2025, 01:12 AM IST Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: $TRUMP meme coin crosses $10-billion market cap after Donald Trump gets sworn in as 47th US President

  • $TRUMP meme coin crosses $10-billion market cap after Donald Trump gets sworn in as 47th US President
Read the full story here

