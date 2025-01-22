Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 22, 2025: Q3 results today: HDFC Bank, HUL, BPCL among 42 companies to declare earnings on January 22

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Q3 results today: HDFC Bank, HUL, BPCL among 42 companies to declare earnings on January 22
- Q3 results today: HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and BPCL are set to announce their Q3 results on January 22. This week, around 250 companies, including major players like ICICI Bank and Zomato, are scheduled to report earnings for the quarter ending on December 31.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Dixon Technologies, Mahanagar Gas among 10 stocks in F&O ban list on Jan 22
- Aditya Birla Fashion, Angel One, Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies, Kalyan Jewellers India, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list today, Jan 22.