Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 22, 2025: Q3 results today: HDFC Bank, HUL, BPCL among 42 companies to declare earnings on January 22

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 06:53 AM IST Trade

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 22, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.