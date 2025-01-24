LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 24, 2025: Q3 results today: Indigo, JSW Steel, AU Small Finance Bank & others to declare earnings on January 24

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2025, 06:56 AM IST

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 24, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.