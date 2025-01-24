Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 24, 2025: Q3 results today: Indigo, JSW Steel, AU Small Finance Bank & others to declare earnings on January 24
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 24, 2025: Q3 results today: Indigo, JSW Steel, AU Small Finance Bank & others to declare earnings on January 24

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2025, 06:56 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 24, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 24, 2025: Q3 results today: Indigo to declare earnings today. (REUTERS)Premium
Latest news on January 24, 2025: Q3 results today: Indigo to declare earnings today. (REUTERS)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 06:56:56 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Q3 results today: Indigo, JSW Steel, AU Small Finance Bank & others to declare earnings on January 24

  • Q3 results today: On January 24, several companies, including Indigo, JSW Steel, and AU Small Finance Bank, will announce their Q3 earnings, as per the BSE calendar.
Read the full story here

