Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 24 2025 15:57:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.00 -0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 733.90 -2.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 744.35 -0.21%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 320.05 0.76%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,245.90 -1.42%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 26, 2025: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 26, 2025: Check latest Rates in India
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 26, 2025: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 26, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 26, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 26, 2025: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 26, 2025 (Photographer: Stefan Wermuth / Bloomberg)Premium
Latest news on January 26, 2025: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 26, 2025 (Photographer: Stefan Wermuth / Bloomberg)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2025, 10:30:08 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 26, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 26, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.82593.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.100600.0 in Delhi.
Read the full story here

26 Jan 2025, 10:30:06 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Price And Silver Rate Today on January 26, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on January 26, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold was at Rs.82593.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.100600.0 in Delhi.
Read the full story here

26 Jan 2025, 10:20:06 AM IST

Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Brian Armstrong says Coinbase ‘needs to rethink listing process’, urges regulators to adapt to rapid crypto growth

  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the exchange needs to rethink the listing process for new tokens, as around 1 million are created weekly and urged regulators to adapt their approval methods to benefit customers.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue