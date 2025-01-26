Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 26, 2025: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 26, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jan 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 26, 2025: Check latest Rates in India
- Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 26, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.82593.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.100600.0 in Delhi.
26 Jan 2025, 10:30 AM IST
26 Jan 2025, 10:20 AM IST
Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Brian Armstrong says Coinbase ‘needs to rethink listing process’, urges regulators to adapt to rapid crypto growth
- Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the exchange needs to rethink the listing process for new tokens, as around 1 million are created weekly and urged regulators to adapt their approval methods to benefit customers.