Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 27, 2025: ICICI Bank: retail, rural portfolio stress spikes

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 27, 2025: Overall, ICICI’s gross NPA ratio trend shows improvement, with a linear decline to 1.96% in Q3FY25 from 2.3% in Q3FY24. (Photo: Mint)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: ICICI Bank: retail, rural portfolio stress spikes

  • The bank increased the retail and rural loan portfolio by 11% year-on-year but this was accompanied by a 17% growth in fresh defaults.
Read the full story here

