Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 27, 2025: Market may make pre-budget bottom at 22,800

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 27, 2025: While 22,800 remains the expected lower hand, resistance is being built up across levels ranging from 23,200 to 23,500 before the budget, shows the latest options data from NSE.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Market may make pre-budget bottom at 22,800

  • Market hopes are pinned on potential tax relief for salary earners in the budget to give a boost to consumption, which has slowed down, and an increase in government spending to lift corporate profitability.
Read the full story here

