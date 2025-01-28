Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 28, 2025: Godrej Consumer Q3: A perfect storm of cost pressures, weak demand

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 28, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 28, 2025: Godrej Consumer's Goodknight Agarbatti has seen strong outperformance, gaining significant market share in the incense sticks category

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Godrej Consumer Q3: A perfect storm of cost pressures, weak demand

  • In a disappointing quarter, Godrej Consumer reported a sharp decline in profitability as urban demand slows. Investors are cautious while the management is hopeful of a business recoup in FY26
Read the full story here

