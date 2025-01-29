Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 29, 2025: Avendus Capital winds down hedge fund strategy; Andrew Holland to leave firm

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 29, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 29, 2025: Avendus Capital hired Andrew Holland from Ambit Capital in 2016 to run its hedge fund business as part of its strategy to build out its asset management business. Premium
Latest news on January 29, 2025: Avendus Capital hired Andrew Holland from Ambit Capital in 2016 to run its hedge fund business as part of its strategy to build out its asset management business.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 05:40:17 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Avendus Capital winds down hedge fund strategy; Andrew Holland to leave firm

  • Andrew Holland will leave the firm as Avendus Capital has decided to wind down its hedge-fund strategy. It has been returning money to its investors.
Read the full story here

