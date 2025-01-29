Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 29, 2025: Avendus Capital winds down hedge fund strategy; Andrew Holland to leave firm

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 29, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 29, 2025: Avendus Capital hired Andrew Holland from Ambit Capital in 2016 to run its hedge fund business as part of its strategy to build out its asset management business.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 05:40 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Avendus Capital winds down hedge fund strategy; Andrew Holland to leave firm

  • Andrew Holland will leave the firm as Avendus Capital has decided to wind down its hedge-fund strategy. It has been returning money to its investors.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.