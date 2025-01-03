Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 02 2025 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.15 1.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 764.95 2.10%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 303.65 1.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 801.05 0.97%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,241.65 1.64%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 3, 2025: BharatPe begins stake sale process in Unity SFB, appoints Rothschild
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 3, 2025: BharatPe begins stake sale process in Unity SFB, appoints Rothschild

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 3, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 3, 2025: In September last year, BharatPe reached a settlement with Grover, ending years of acrimonious legal battles and public disputes between the two parties. (Reuters)Premium
Latest news on January 3, 2025: In September last year, BharatPe reached a settlement with Grover, ending years of acrimonious legal battles and public disputes between the two parties. (Reuters)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 05:30:06 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: BharatPe begins stake sale process in Unity SFB, appoints Rothschild

  • The agreement was struck at the time a consortium of Centrum Financial Services Ltd and BharatPe acquired the small finance bank licence. 
  • Unity SFB is promoted by Centrum Financial Services and is backed by BharatPe’s parent, Resilient Innovations Pvt. Ltd (RIPL) as the financial investor.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue