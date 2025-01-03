Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 3, 2025: BharatPe begins stake sale process in Unity SFB, appoints Rothschild

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 3, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 3, 2025: In September last year, BharatPe reached a settlement with Grover, ending years of acrimonious legal battles and public disputes between the two parties.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: BharatPe begins stake sale process in Unity SFB, appoints Rothschild

  • The agreement was struck at the time a consortium of Centrum Financial Services Ltd and BharatPe acquired the small finance bank licence. 
  • Unity SFB is promoted by Centrum Financial Services and is backed by BharatPe’s parent, Resilient Innovations Pvt. Ltd (RIPL) as the financial investor.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.