Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 4, 2025: Gold price hits two-week high on safe-haven demand. US Fed rate cut, Donald Trump's 2.0 policies in focus

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 4, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 4, 2025: Gold rate today: According to experts, Trump 2.0 could have nuanced impacts on gold prices.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2025, 07:33 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price hits two-week high on safe-haven demand. US Fed rate cut, Donald Trump's 2.0 policies in focus

  • Gold rate today: According to experts, the recent surge in gold prices has been primarily driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and growing global economic uncertainties
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.