Fri Jan 03 2025 15:59:39
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 6, 2025: Weak earnings in near term won’t be a negative surprise for markets: Kotak Mahindra S'pore's Nitin Jain
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 6, 2025: Weak earnings in near term won’t be a negative surprise for markets: Kotak Mahindra S'pore's Nitin Jain

2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 6, 2025: Nitin Jain, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management (Singapore). (Photo: Company website)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 06:00:06 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Weak earnings in near term won’t be a negative surprise for markets: Kotak Mahindra S'pore's Nitin Jain

  • The initial months of 2025 could witness volatility induced by Trump 2.0, geopolitics or by lack of excitement on earnings, making this a good time to accumulate equities, says Jain
Read the full story here

06 Jan 2025, 05:45:22 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: Why the concept of IRR is the best kept secret

  • Because the lay person cannot calculate IRR, it makes him feel that the lender is fleecing him
Read the full story here

06 Jan 2025, 05:30:23 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: For Afcons, Vadhvan Port can be a big opportunity

  • Afcons prospects of winning orders is bright given it is the tenth largest international marine and port facilities contractor in the world.
Read the full story here

