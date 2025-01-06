Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 6, 2025: Weak earnings in near term won’t be a negative surprise for markets: Kotak Mahindra S'pore's Nitin Jain

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 6, 2025: Nitin Jain, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management (Singapore).

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Weak earnings in near term won’t be a negative surprise for markets: Kotak Mahindra S'pore's Nitin Jain

  • The initial months of 2025 could witness volatility induced by Trump 2.0, geopolitics or by lack of excitement on earnings, making this a good time to accumulate equities, says Jain
Read the full story here

06 Jan 2025, 05:45 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: Why the concept of IRR is the best kept secret

  • Because the lay person cannot calculate IRR, it makes him feel that the lender is fleecing him
Read the full story here

06 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: For Afcons, Vadhvan Port can be a big opportunity

  • Afcons prospects of winning orders is bright given it is the tenth largest international marine and port facilities contractor in the world.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.