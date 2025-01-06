Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 6, 2025: Weak earnings in near term won’t be a negative surprise for markets: Kotak Mahindra S'pore's Nitin Jain

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Weak earnings in near term won’t be a negative surprise for markets: Kotak Mahindra S'pore's Nitin Jain
- The initial months of 2025 could witness volatility induced by Trump 2.0, geopolitics or by lack of excitement on earnings, making this a good time to accumulate equities, says Jain
06 Jan 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: Why the concept of IRR is the best kept secret
- Because the lay person cannot calculate IRR, it makes him feel that the lender is fleecing him
06 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: For Afcons, Vadhvan Port can be a big opportunity
- Afcons prospects of winning orders is bright given it is the tenth largest international marine and port facilities contractor in the world.