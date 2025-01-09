Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 9, 2025: TCS Q3 results today: Is this a stock to buy ahead of Q3FY25 earnings?

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: TCS Q3 results today: Is this a stock to buy ahead of Q3FY25 earnings?
- Stock Market Today: Tata Consultancy Services will declare Q3 results today. Here is what analysts expect from Q3FY25 earnings performance and their advice on whether you should Buy, sell or Hold the stock?
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price today: Rates drop amid stronger US dollar, rising yields; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold
- Gold price today: Rates drop amid stronger US dollar, rising yields; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold