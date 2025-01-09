Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 9, 2025: TCS Q3 results today: Is this a stock to buy ahead of Q3FY25 earnings?

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 9, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 9, 2025: Stock Market Today: Tata Consultancy Setrvices (TCS) share price remains in focus as will declare Q3 results today:. Buy, Sell or Hold?

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 09:05 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: TCS Q3 results today: Is this a stock to buy ahead of Q3FY25 earnings?

  • Stock Market Today: Tata Consultancy Services will declare Q3 results today. Here is what analysts expect from Q3FY25 earnings performance and their advice on whether you should Buy, sell or Hold the stock?
Read the full story here

09 Jan 2025, 09:04 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price today: Rates drop amid stronger US dollar, rising yields; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

  • Gold price today: Rates drop amid stronger US dollar, rising yields; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.