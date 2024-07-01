Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 1, 2024: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US inflation to China PMI

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US inflation to China PMI
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,135 level, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.
Where upside lies: Fund managers still see growth pockets in industrials
- FIIs made the highest net equity investment in the industrials sector at $723 million in May, followed by $240 million in consumer durables and $162 million in realty, according to NSDL data.
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 1
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Balkrishna Industries, SAIL, and KPIT Technologies
Sensex recorded the sharpest monthly gain in June since December
- The 30-scrip bluechip index logged its best gains in six months since December 2023 driven by political continuity and renewed inflow of foreign funds.
Stock market today: India Cements, Indus Towers stocks in F&O ban list on July 1
- These stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.