Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 1, 2024: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US inflation to China PMI
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 1, 2024: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US inflation to China PMI

3 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 1, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended lower last week after data showed US inflation remained flat in May, in-line with estimates.Premium
Latest news on July 1, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended lower last week after data showed US inflation remained flat in May, in-line with estimates.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Jul 2024, 07:01:30 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, US inflation to China PMI

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,135 level, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.
01 Jul 2024, 07:00:24 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Where upside lies: Fund managers still see growth pockets in industrials

  • FIIs made the highest net equity investment in the industrials sector at $723 million in May, followed by $240 million in consumer durables and $162 million in realty, according to NSDL data.
01 Jul 2024, 06:47:38 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 1

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Balkrishna Industries, SAIL, and KPIT Technologies
01 Jul 2024, 06:30:48 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Sensex recorded the sharpest monthly gain in June since December

  • The 30-scrip bluechip index logged its best gains in six months since December 2023 driven by political continuity and renewed inflow of foreign funds.
01 Jul 2024, 06:21:51 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: India Cements, Indus Towers stocks in F&O ban list on July 1

  • These stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
