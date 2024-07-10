Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jul 09 2024 15:58:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 171.80 -0.29%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.75 2.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 860.95 0.55%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 377.00 -0.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 540.80 -0.08%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 10, 2024: NSE’s loss, Singapore’s gain: Rupee volumes on SGX surge as foreign investors leave in hordes
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 10, 2024: NSE’s loss, Singapore’s gain: Rupee volumes on SGX surge as foreign investors leave in hordes

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest entertainment news on July 10, 2024: RBI in January decided to restrict trading in exchange-traded currency derivatives on NSE and BSE to only those with underlying contracted exposure. (AFP)Premium
Latest entertainment news on July 10, 2024: RBI in January decided to restrict trading in exchange-traded currency derivatives on NSE and BSE to only those with underlying contracted exposure. (AFP)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jul 2024, 06:00:05 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: NSE’s loss, Singapore’s gain: Rupee volumes on SGX surge as foreign investors leave in hordes

  • The market's fears about the impact of RBI's decision to restrict the use of exchange-traded currency derivatives for hedging appear to have come true. Investors are ditching NSE in favour of the Singapore Exchange for trading in rupee-dollar futures.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue