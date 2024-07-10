Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 10, 2024: NSE’s loss, Singapore’s gain: Rupee volumes on SGX surge as foreign investors leave in hordes

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: NSE’s loss, Singapore’s gain: Rupee volumes on SGX surge as foreign investors leave in hordes
- The market's fears about the impact of RBI's decision to restrict the use of exchange-traded currency derivatives for hedging appear to have come true. Investors are ditching NSE in favour of the Singapore Exchange for trading in rupee-dollar futures.