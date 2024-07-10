Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 10, 2024: NSE's loss, Singapore's gain: Rupee volumes on SGX surge as foreign investors leave in hordes

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest entertainment news on July 10, 2024: RBI in January decided to restrict trading in exchange-traded currency derivatives on NSE and BSE to only those with underlying contracted exposure. (AFP)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jul 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: NSE’s loss, Singapore’s gain: Rupee volumes on SGX surge as foreign investors leave in hordes

  • The market's fears about the impact of RBI's decision to restrict the use of exchange-traded currency derivatives for hedging appear to have come true. Investors are ditching NSE in favour of the Singapore Exchange for trading in rupee-dollar futures.
Read the full story here

