Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jul 10 2024 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.00 -2.21%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.30 -0.32%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,732.10 -6.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,626.25 -0.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 381.60 1.22%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 11, 2024: Stock market today: IEX, Chambal Fertilisers, Indus Towers among 10 stocks in F&O ban list on July 11
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 11, 2024: Stock market today: IEX, Chambal Fertilisers, Indus Towers among 10 stocks in F&O ban list on July 11

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2024, 06:17 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest entertainment news on July 11, 2024: No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.Premium
Latest entertainment news on July 11, 2024: No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jul 2024, 06:17:51 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: IEX, Chambal Fertilisers, Indus Towers among 10 stocks in F&O ban list on July 11

  • Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, IEX, India Cements, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 11
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue