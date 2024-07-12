Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 12, 2024: Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US inflation to TCS Q1 results

3 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Jul 2024, 07:13:27 AM IST

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,462 level, a premium of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
12 Jul 2024, 06:45:48 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 12

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Coal India, NIIT, and Balrampur Chini Mills
12 Jul 2024, 06:23:01 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: TCS share price likely to open in green after Q1 results, India biz revenue strengthens show: Analysts

  • TCS share price is likely to open in green as India's largest IT services players beat the majority of D-Street estimates in the first quarter of FY25, driven by revenue growth from its India business.
12 Jul 2024, 06:00:15 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer: Is now the best time to pursue divestment?

  • In 2023-24, the 56 listed central government public sector enterprises registered a 48% increase in their profits, which exceeded 5 trillion.
