Fri Jul 12 2024 15:58:30
Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 13, 2024: Gold rate today at one month high on rate cut buzz in US Fed meeting. Experts see more upside

3 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Livemint

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jul 2024, 07:20:55 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rate today at one month high on rate cut buzz in US Fed meeting. Experts see more upside

  • Gold rates today are rising because strong US inflation print and better-than-expected US job data have triggered rate cut buzz in upcoming US Fed meeting, say experts
13 Jul 2024, 07:02:02 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Q1 results today: Avenue Supermarts, Geojit Financial Services, Plastibends India & more to report earnings on July 13

  • Q1 results today: At least five companies including DMart parent Avenue Supermarts, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Plastiblends India, Geojit Financial Services, and Excel Realty N Infra will report their earnings for FY25 on July 13.
13 Jul 2024, 06:45:15 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: As Sebi comes down hard on speculative trading in derivatives, investors turn to other options

  • One option is margin trading facility, which offers higher leverage as compared with futures and options, and a broader range of stocks.
  • Some market experts see Sebi’s regulatory tightening affecting mostly small traders, and not much of a shift out of the F&O segment.
