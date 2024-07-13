Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 13, 2024: Gold rate today at one month high on rate cut buzz in US Fed meeting. Experts see more upside

07:20 AM IST
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 13, 2024: MCX gold rates may touch 74,200 per 10 gm mark in the near term, say experts.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

13 Jul 2024, 07:20 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rate today at one month high on rate cut buzz in US Fed meeting. Experts see more upside

  • Gold rates today are rising because strong US inflation print and better-than-expected US job data have triggered rate cut buzz in upcoming US Fed meeting, say experts
13 Jul 2024, 07:02 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Q1 results today: Avenue Supermarts, Geojit Financial Services, Plastibends India & more to report earnings on July 13

  • Q1 results today: At least five companies including DMart parent Avenue Supermarts, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Plastiblends India, Geojit Financial Services, and Excel Realty N Infra will report their earnings for FY25 on July 13.
13 Jul 2024, 06:45 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: As Sebi comes down hard on speculative trading in derivatives, investors turn to other options

  • One option is margin trading facility, which offers higher leverage as compared with futures and options, and a broader range of stocks.
  • Some market experts see Sebi’s regulatory tightening affecting mostly small traders, and not much of a shift out of the F&O segment.
