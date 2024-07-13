Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 13, 2024: Gold rate today at one month high on rate cut buzz in US Fed meeting. Experts see more upside

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jul 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rate today at one month high on rate cut buzz in US Fed meeting. Experts see more upside
- Gold rates today are rising because strong US inflation print and better-than-expected US job data have triggered rate cut buzz in upcoming US Fed meeting, say experts
13 Jul 2024, 07:02 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Q1 results today: Avenue Supermarts, Geojit Financial Services, Plastibends India & more to report earnings on July 13
- Q1 results today: At least five companies including DMart parent Avenue Supermarts, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Plastiblends India, Geojit Financial Services, and Excel Realty N Infra will report their earnings for FY25 on July 13.
13 Jul 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: As Sebi comes down hard on speculative trading in derivatives, investors turn to other options
- One option is margin trading facility, which offers higher leverage as compared with futures and options, and a broader range of stocks.
- Some market experts see Sebi’s regulatory tightening affecting mostly small traders, and not much of a shift out of the F&O segment.