Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 14, 2024: Week Ahead: Q1 Results, Budget 24 updates, global cues among key market triggers this week; Nifty eyes 25,000

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: Q1 Results, Budget 24 updates, global cues among key market triggers this week; Nifty eyes 25,000
- Week Ahead: Analysts say that despite the overall positivity, increased volatility during the earnings season is normal. Nifty 50 could aim for 25,000 if it can sustain the current level, while profit-booking is possible.