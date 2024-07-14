Explore
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.70 -0.18%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 560.05 4.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 459.00 0.07%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 377.25 0.00%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,830.05 -0.77%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 14, 2024: Week Ahead: Q1 Results, Budget 24 updates, global cues among key market triggers this week; Nifty eyes 25,000
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 14, 2024: Week Ahead: Q1 Results, Budget 24 updates, global cues among key market triggers this week; Nifty eyes 25,000

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jul 2024, 06:29:26 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: Q1 Results, Budget 24 updates, global cues among key market triggers this week; Nifty eyes 25,000

  • Week Ahead: Analysts say that despite the overall positivity, increased volatility during the earnings season is normal. Nifty 50 could aim for 25,000 if it can sustain the current level, while profit-booking is possible.
