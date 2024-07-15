Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 15, 2024: Stocks to buy or sell: IFCI to Railtel — Sumeet Bagadia recommends these five breakout stocks today

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jul 2024, 07:23 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy or sell: IFCI to Railtel — Sumeet Bagadia recommends these five breakout stocks today
- Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — Railtel, IRFC, HPL, Cantabil, and Sonata Software
15 Jul 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: HCL starts FY25 on a soft note; bumpy path ahead
- The large-cap IT company’s revenue declined 1.6% sequentially in constant currency terms. Among verticals, manufacturing, financial services and life sciences were the other drags.
15 Jul 2024, 06:46 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 15
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Birlasoft, Cyient, and Ramkrishna Forgings
15 Jul 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Corporate bonds off to a slow start. Bank bonds may come to the rescue.
- Listed bond issuances through the electronic debt bidding platform fell sharply, in terms of the total amount raised, in the just-concluded financial first quarter. A turnaround, however, is likely, propelled by bank bonds.
15 Jul 2024, 06:13 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, GNFC among 11 stocks in F&O ban list on July 15
- Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, GMR Infra, GNFC, IEX, India Cements, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, and RBL Bank are the eleven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 15