Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 16, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 16

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Jul 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 16
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Petronet LNG, Varun Beverages, and Samvardhana Motherson
16 Jul 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: GNFC, India Cements, Indus Towers among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on July 16
- Aditya Birla Fashion, Chambal Fertilisers, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, and RBL Bank are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 16
16 Jul 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Has the US finally tamed inflation? What’s in it for us?
- According to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index has declined to 3% in June from 3.3% in May 2024.
16 Jul 2024, 06:28 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Dr.Reddy's, IDBI Bank, IDFC, Lupin among 15 stocks to trade ex-dividend on July 16
- Dr.Reddy's had declared a final dividend of ₹40.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024, IDFC had declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share