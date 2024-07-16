Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 16, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 16

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 06:36 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 16, 2024: Stock market today: The next initial target of the Nifty 50 index is 24,900, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Jul 2024, 06:36 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 16

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Petronet LNG, Varun Beverages, and Samvardhana Motherson
Read the full story here

16 Jul 2024, 06:34 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: GNFC, India Cements, Indus Towers among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on July 16

  • Aditya Birla Fashion, Chambal Fertilisers, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, and RBL Bank are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 16
Read the full story here

16 Jul 2024, 06:29 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Has the US finally tamed inflation? What’s in it for us?

  • According to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index has declined to 3% in June from 3.3% in May 2024.
Read the full story here

16 Jul 2024, 06:28 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Dr.Reddy's, IDBI Bank, IDFC, Lupin among 15 stocks to trade ex-dividend on July 16

  • Dr.Reddy's had declared a final dividend of 40.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024, IDFC had declared an interim dividend of 1.00 per equity share
Read the full story here

