Tue Jul 16 2024 15:57:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.05 0.15%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,240.20 0.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 880.85 -0.09%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 380.45 -1.35%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.50 0.58%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 17, 2024: Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut today on account of Muharram
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 17, 2024: Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut today on account of Muharram

3 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 17, 2024: Stock market holiday: The Sensex reached a new all-time high of 80,716.55 after rising 51.69 points, or 0.06%. It increased by 233.44 points, or 0.28%, throughout the day to reach a new high of 80,898.30. MUMBAI PIC:MADHU KAPPARATHPremium
Latest news on July 17, 2024: Stock market holiday: The Sensex reached a new all-time high of 80,716.55 after rising 51.69 points, or 0.06%. It increased by 233.44 points, or 0.28%, throughout the day to reach a new high of 80,898.30. MUMBAI PIC:MADHU KAPPARATH

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jul 2024, 06:40:24 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut today on account of Muharram

  • Stock market holiday: Indian stock market closed today for Muharram, no trading on NSE or BSE. Commodity market to resume at 17:00 IST. During the day, twenty-two firms, including Asian Paints Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Hathway Cable, and Elecon Engineering, would announce their June quarter results.
17 Jul 2024, 06:00:27 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: FIIs versus retail: Battle lines drawn ahead of budget

  • While retail investors and HNIs are approaching budget with caution to protect profits, FIIs are going full throttle.
  • Retail/HNIs' net short is close to a 7-year high hit earlier this month, FIIs' net long position is also close to their highest net bullish position in seven years on 4 July.
