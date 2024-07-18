Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 18, 2024: Stock market today: Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on July 18

Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Stock market today: Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on July 18

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 06:06 AM IST
Livemint

Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
Latest entertainment news on July 18, 2024: No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jul 2024, 06:06:26 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on July 18

  • Balrampur Chini, Chambal Fertilisers, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, and Vedanta are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 18
Read the full story here

