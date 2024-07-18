Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 18, 2024: Stock market today: Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on July 18

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on July 18
- Balrampur Chini, Chambal Fertilisers, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, and Vedanta are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 18