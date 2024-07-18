Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 18, 2024: Stock market today: Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on July 18

Hello User
Stock market today: Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on July 18

1 min read . 06:06 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jul 2024, 06:06 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Vedanta, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank among 8 stocks in F&O ban list on July 18

  • Balrampur Chini, Chambal Fertilisers, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, and Vedanta are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 18
