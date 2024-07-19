Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 19, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 19
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 19, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 19

5 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2024, 06:43 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 19, 2024: Stock market today: The undertone for the Indian stock market is bullish, and the Nifty 50 index may touch 25,000 in the near term, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.Premium
Latest news on July 19, 2024: Stock market today: The undertone for the Indian stock market is bullish, and the Nifty 50 index may touch 25,000 in the near term, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jul 2024, 06:43:59 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 19

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Snowman Logistics, Ajanta Pharma, and Chambal Fertilisers
Read the full story here

19 Jul 2024, 06:30:17 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Infosys share price in focus as ADR jumps over 8% after Q1 results beat estimates

  • Infosys ADRs ended 8.38% at $22.50 during the normal trading hours on NYSE. It gained 0.22% in the after market hours trade and closed at $22.30.
Read the full story here

19 Jul 2024, 06:23:08 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Bosch, Dabur, LIC, TCS among 36 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

  • Abbott India had declared a final dividend of 410.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024. Tata Consultancy Services had declared an interim dividend of 10.00 per equity share
Read the full story here

19 Jul 2024, 06:15:28 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, SAIL, Vedanta among 11 stocks in F&O ban list on July 19

  • Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Vedanta are the eleven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 19.
Read the full story here

19 Jul 2024, 06:00:11 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Why Bharat Shah thinks views that midcaps are fleeting or smallcaps are destined to fizzle out are outdated

  • Indian society, the regulatory framework, and the nation’s overall capability are undergoing a transformation that will elevate many small and mid-sized businesses to higher levels of evolution, said the veteran investor. “While some will falter, many will succeed."
Read the full story here

