Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 19, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 19

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 19
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Snowman Logistics, Ajanta Pharma, and Chambal Fertilisers
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Infosys share price in focus as ADR jumps over 8% after Q1 results beat estimates
- Infosys ADRs ended 8.38% at $22.50 during the normal trading hours on NYSE. It gained 0.22% in the after market hours trade and closed at $22.30.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Bosch, Dabur, LIC, TCS among 36 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
- Abbott India had declared a final dividend of ₹410.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024. Tata Consultancy Services had declared an interim dividend of ₹10.00 per equity share
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, SAIL, Vedanta among 11 stocks in F&O ban list on July 19
- Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Vedanta are the eleven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 19.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Why Bharat Shah thinks views that midcaps are fleeting or smallcaps are destined to fizzle out are outdated
- Indian society, the regulatory framework, and the nation’s overall capability are undergoing a transformation that will elevate many small and mid-sized businesses to higher levels of evolution, said the veteran investor. “While some will falter, many will succeed."