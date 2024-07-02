Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 2, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 2

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 2
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, and Aarti Industries
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US PMI to Treasury yields
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,245 level, a premium of nearly 35 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: India Cements, Indus Towers stocks in F&O ban list on July 2
- These stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Hindenburg Research gets show cause notice from SEBI about Adani short bet
- Hindenburg also said Kotak Bank created and oversaw an offshore fund structure that was used by its “investor partner" to bet against the conglomerate.
IPO News Today Live Updates: Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see positive debut of shares
- Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO GMP signal that Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO listing price would be around ₹322 per share, say market observers