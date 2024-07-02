Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 2, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 2
Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 2, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 2

4 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2024, 07:35 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 2, 2024: Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has sustained above the 24,000 mark, and now the 50-stock index is heading for its following targets of 24,500 and 24,800, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Jul 2024, 07:35:06 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 2

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, and Aarti Industries
Read the full story here

02 Jul 2024, 07:23:38 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US PMI to Treasury yields

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,245 level, a premium of nearly 35 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

02 Jul 2024, 07:09:55 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: India Cements, Indus Towers stocks in F&O ban list on July 2

  • These stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Read the full story here

02 Jul 2024, 06:57:54 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Hindenburg Research gets show cause notice from SEBI about Adani short bet

  • Hindenburg also said Kotak Bank created and oversaw an offshore fund structure that was used by its “investor partner" to bet against the conglomerate.
Read the full story here

02 Jul 2024, 06:52:33 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates: Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see positive debut of shares

  • Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO GMP signal that Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO listing price would be around 322 per share, say market observers
Read the full story here

