LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 20, 2024: Q1 results today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, JK Cement, ICRA, YES Bank, Poonawala Group & more to report earnings on July 20

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2024, 08:23 AM IST Trade

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.