Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 20, 2024: Q1 results today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, JK Cement, ICRA, YES Bank, Poonawala Group & more to report earnings on July 20

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Q1 results today on July 20: The first quarter earnings season for this fiscal year began this month and many prominent companies are scheduled to announce their Q1FY25 results in this week.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jul 2024, 08:23 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Q1 results today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, JK Cement, ICRA, YES Bank, Poonawala Group & more to report earnings on July 20

  • Q1 results today: At least nine companies including Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, JK Cement, Poonawala Fincorp, RBL Bank, Newton Technologies, Can Fin Homes, ICRA, Rossari Biotech will declare their Fy25 earnings on July 20.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.