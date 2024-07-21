Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 19 2024 15:43:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.75 -5.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 364.50 -3.51%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,792.85 1.92%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 332.20 -2.58%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 474.30 0.89%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 21, 2024: Week Ahead: Union Budget 2024, Q1 results, F&O expiry, global cues among key market triggers this week
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 21, 2024: Week Ahead: Union Budget 2024, Q1 results, F&O expiry, global cues among key market triggers this week

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2024, 06:12 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest entertainment news on July 21, 2024: Stock market triggers: Modi 3.0's first Union Budget 2024, Q1FY25 Results, F&0 expiry, and global cues will guide markets this weekPremium
Latest entertainment news on July 21, 2024: Stock market triggers: Modi 3.0's first Union Budget 2024, Q1FY25 Results, F&0 expiry, and global cues will guide markets this week

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2024, 06:12:36 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: Union Budget 2024, Q1 results, F&O expiry, global cues among key market triggers this week

  • Stock market triggers: Union Budget 2024 outcomes will be the focal point for markets, say analysts, adding that despite the overall positivity, increased volatility is anticipated in the subsequent sessions due to the scheduled F&O expiry.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue