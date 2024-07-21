Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 21, 2024: Week Ahead: Union Budget 2024, Q1 results, F&O expiry, global cues among key market triggers this week

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: Union Budget 2024, Q1 results, F&O expiry, global cues among key market triggers this week
- Stock market triggers: Union Budget 2024 outcomes will be the focal point for markets, say analysts, adding that despite the overall positivity, increased volatility is anticipated in the subsequent sessions due to the scheduled F&O expiry.