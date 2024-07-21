LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 21, 2024: Week Ahead: Union Budget 2024, Q1 results, F&O expiry, global cues among key market triggers this week

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2024, 06:12 AM IST Trade

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.