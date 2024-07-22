Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 22, 2024: Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, PBOC rate cut to US elections updates

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, PBOC rate cut to US elections updates
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,401 level, a discount of nearly 135 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Investors need to temper their expectations: Nippon India Mutual Fund CIO
- Valuations have outpaced earnings growth over the past three to four years but this is unlikely to continue, Sailesh Raj Bhan told Mint in an interview.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 22
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — STAR, Karur Vysya Bank, and IRCON
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: UltraTech to sail through on volumes, at best
- Apart from an upbeat volume growth outlook, some other factors have played spoilsport for the cement firm.