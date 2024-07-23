LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 23, 2024: Budget 2024: Five things that Indian stock market seeks from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 07:31 AM IST Trade

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.