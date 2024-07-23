Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 23, 2024: Budget 2024: Five things that Indian stock market seeks from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jul 2024, 07:31 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Budget 2024: Five things that Indian stock market seeks from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- Budget 2024 expectations: No change in capital gain tax, aggressive divestment policy, etc. are one of those major demands that the Indian stock market seeks from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
23 Jul 2024, 07:28 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on Budget 2024 day
- The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,550 level, a premium of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
23 Jul 2024, 07:08 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight ahead of Budget 2024 - Gift Nifty to US stocks rally
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,550 level, a premium of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
23 Jul 2024, 06:38 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell stocks on Budget 2024: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 23
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended buying these three stocks ahead of the budget 2024 — HAL, JWL, and GNFC
23 Jul 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL among 7 stocks in F&O ban list on July 23
- Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Hindustan Aeronautics, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, and SAIL are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 23.