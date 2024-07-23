Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 23, 2024: Budget 2024: Five things that Indian stock market seeks from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 07:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 23, 2024: Budget 2024 expectations: Optimisation of GST is another demand that the Indian stock market seeks from Nirmala Sitharaman.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jul 2024, 07:31 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Budget 2024: Five things that Indian stock market seeks from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

  • Budget 2024 expectations: No change in capital gain tax, aggressive divestment policy, etc. are one of those major demands that the Indian stock market seeks from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Read the full story here

23 Jul 2024, 07:28 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on Budget 2024 day

  • The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,550 level, a premium of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Read the full story here

23 Jul 2024, 07:08 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight ahead of Budget 2024 - Gift Nifty to US stocks rally

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,550 level, a premium of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Read the full story here

23 Jul 2024, 06:38 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell stocks on Budget 2024: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 23

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended buying these three stocks ahead of the budget 2024 — HAL, JWL, and GNFC
Read the full story here

23 Jul 2024, 06:34 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL among 7 stocks in F&O ban list on July 23

  • Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Hindustan Aeronautics, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, and SAIL are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 23.
Read the full story here

