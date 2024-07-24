Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jul 23 2024 15:58:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.05 -0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 382.35 2.36%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 492.05 5.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 863.90 -1.65%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,538.40 -3.10%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 24, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty50, Sensex for today - five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 24, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty50, Sensex for today - five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2024, 06:35 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 24, 2024: Stock market today: Experts recommend these five stocks to buy on Wednesday. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)Premium
Latest news on July 24, 2024: Stock market today: Experts recommend these five stocks to buy on Wednesday. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2024, 06:35:52 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty50, Sensex for today - five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday

  • Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy-or-sell stocks — IPCA Laboratories, Cochin Shipyard, Max Financial Services, TTK Prestige and Zydus Lifesciences.
Read the full story here

24 Jul 2024, 06:09:59 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Escorts Kubota to Granules, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 24

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Escorts Kubota, Granules, and IPCA Lab
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue