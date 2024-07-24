Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 24, 2024: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty50, Sensex for today - five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 24, 2024: Stock market today: Experts recommend these five stocks to buy on Wednesday.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2024, 06:35 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty50, Sensex for today - five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday

  • Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy-or-sell stocks — IPCA Laboratories, Cochin Shipyard, Max Financial Services, TTK Prestige and Zydus Lifesciences.
Read the full story here

24 Jul 2024, 06:09 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Escorts Kubota to Granules, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 24

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Escorts Kubota, Granules, and IPCA Lab
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.