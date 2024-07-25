LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 25, 2024: Budget 2024 | STT hike to curb excessive speculation in F&O market: Sunil Damania of MojoPMS

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2024, 01:08 AM IST Trade

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.