Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 25, 2024: Budget 2024 | STT hike to curb excessive speculation in F&O market: Sunil Damania of MojoPMS

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 25, 2024: Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared raising the STT rate from 0.01 percent to 0.02 per cent

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2024, 01:08 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Budget 2024 | STT hike to curb excessive speculation in F&O market: Sunil Damania of MojoPMS

  • Budget 2024: The Budget, at a margin, has been a bit disappointing from the capital markets perspective (increase in capital gains tax rate and hike in STT for F&O transactions
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.