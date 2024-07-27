Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 26 2024 15:59:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.60 3.27%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,118.40 2.51%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 396.50 1.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 502.60 2.61%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,617.80 0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 27, 2024: Gold rate today at a four-month low. Should you buy as cooling US inflation fuels US Fed rate cut buzz?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 27, 2024: Gold rate today at a four-month low. Should you buy as cooling US inflation fuels US Fed rate cut buzz?

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2024, 07:28 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 27, 2024: Gold rate today: Experts say the gold price found buying support on Thursday and early Friday at the crossover of the 50-DMA near $2360. (REUTERS)Premium
Latest news on July 27, 2024: Gold rate today: Experts say the gold price found buying support on Thursday and early Friday at the crossover of the 50-DMA near $2360. (REUTERS)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2024, 07:28:04 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rate today at a four-month low. Should you buy as cooling US inflation fuels US Fed rate cut buzz?

  • Gold rate today is in $2,345 to $2,405 per troy ounce range, whereas MCX gold rate is in 66,300 to 69,945 per 10 gm range, say experts
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue