Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 27, 2024: Gold rate today at a four-month low. Should you buy as cooling US inflation fuels US Fed rate cut buzz?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on July 27, 2024: Gold rate today: Experts say the gold price found buying support on Thursday and early Friday at the crossover of the 50-DMA near $2360.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2024, 07:28 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rate today at a four-month low. Should you buy as cooling US inflation fuels US Fed rate cut buzz?

  • Gold rate today is in $2,345 to $2,405 per troy ounce range, whereas MCX gold rate is in 66,300 to 69,945 per 10 gm range, say experts
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.