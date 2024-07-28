Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 28, 2024: Week Ahead: Q1 Results, US Fed Policy, global cues among key stock market triggers as Nifty eyes 25,100 this week

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: Q1 Results, US Fed Policy, global cues among key stock market triggers as Nifty eyes 25,100 this week
- Stock market triggers: Global cues will guide markets as the US Fed, BoJ, and BoE will announce their respective monetary policy decisions, while Q1FY25 results will trigger stock-specific action.