Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 29, 2024: Ceigall India IPO to open for subscription on August 1; sets price band at 380-401 apiece

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
29 Jul 2024, 08:26 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Ceigall India IPO to open for subscription on August 1; sets price band at ₹380-401 apiece
- Ceigall India IPO price band: ₹380 to ₹401 per equity share. Subscription date: August 1 to August 5. Allocation to anchor investors on July 31.
29 Jul 2024, 07:47 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy or sell: GHCL Textiles to CSL Finance — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout shares to buy today
- Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout shares to buy today — GHCL Textiles, CSL Finance, Banco Products India, AWHCL, and EMS
29 Jul 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on July 29
- The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,060 level, a premium of nearly 145 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
29 Jul 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US inflation to oil prices
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,075 level, a premium of nearly 160 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
29 Jul 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 29
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — SBI, Motherson, and NMDC
29 Jul 2024, 06:33 AM IST
IPO News Today Live Updates: Ola Electric IPO: Shares to be priced ₹72-76 each in today's offering, says report
- Ola Electric IPO: The $740 million listing, will be the first by an Indian electric vehicle manufacturer, and reports showed price band of ₹72-76/share, with a ₹7/share discount for certain eligible employees bidding in the IPO.
29 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: UltraTech Cement's stock seen opening up, driven by positives from India Cements stake buy, ‘near-term profitability…’
- UltraTech Cement's shares are set to open on a positive note on Monday, July 29, fueled by the completion of the acquisition of a majority stake in India Cements, an analyst told Mint.
29 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: ‘Economic growth and corporate earnings set to drive equity returns’
- Tax hikes on STT, capital gains and removal of indexation benefits may have soured the sentiment. However, in comparison with the higher taxation rates in other developed economies, India is still well-placed, said R Janakiraman, CIO-emerging markets equity-India, Franklin Templeton.